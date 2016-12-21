The Sahara desert just witnessed a 'White Christmas' for the first time in 37 years!
New Delhi: Deserts are always associated with terms like dry, hot and barren, but for the first time in 37 years, the word 'snow' can be added to the list too!
Yes, the unthinkable has happened! The Sahara desert has witnessed a white cover for the first time in 37 years, with the last snowfall occurring on February 18, 1979, lasting for a mere 30 minutes.
Snow falls in Sahara Desert for only the second time ever pic.twitter.com/cxCEYBB56j
— David Raven (@journoraven) December 20, 2016
Looks like the Christmas angels are definitely in full festive spirits! Fortunately for us, a photographer named Karim Bouchetata was there to capture this incredibly rare, but visually stunning occasion and shared his photographs on Facebook for the world to see.
Describing it as “an incredibly rare occurrence”, Bouchetata told Gizmodo that he was absolutely “stunned” to see snow in the desert.
As per the Elite Daily, including this recent occurrence, the Sahara has only experienced two major snowfalls (by desert standards) in recorded history. The desert did experience dustings in 2005 and 2012, but nothing like what it experienced in 1979 and this week.
The snow fell near the Algerian town of Ain Sefra, also known as 'The Gateway to the Sahara' and reportedly melted after a day.
The images are nothing like what you've seen and create a beautiful scenery! Check them out below!
