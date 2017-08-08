The US is heating up! America witnesses dramatic rise in temperatures over last 4 decades: Federal report

New Delhi: The discourse on climate change and global warming has taken over a larger domain in the last few years and its rapidly growing effects have raised questions on Earth's habitability in the future.

While the nations of the world are putting in their best efforts to reduce their carbon footprints in accordance with the Paris climate deal, climate change seems to be a red rag for the current American administration.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, backed out of the agreement two months ago. While this move garnered immense backlash and criticism from other countries who are a part of the deal, Trump said he's 'proud' of his action.

Calling climate change a hoax created by China, Trump had recently said that, "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive".

His reasoning for backing out of the climate deal was that it undermined the country's economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

While the United Nations tries its best to change Donald Trump's highly condemnable views on climate change by requesting him to join the Paris agreement once again, a federal climate report says the United States is already feeling the effects of climate change, with temperatures rising dramatically over the last four decades.

That's according to The New York Times, which acquired a draft copy of the report by scientists from 13 federal agencies.

The report says extreme heat waves have become more common and extreme cold waves less common since the 1980s.

It says emissions of greenhouse gases will affect the degree to which global temperatures continue to rise a claim President Donald Trump and some members of his cabinet have disputed.

One scientist cited anonymously by the Times says he and other researchers are worried that the Trump administration, which must approve the report's release, will suppress it.

The United States is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.

(With PTI inputs)