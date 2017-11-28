हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
This country gets hydrogen-powered bus to fight climate change

In a bid to affrim that the region moves towards zero carbon emissions, this step has been taken.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 14:06 PM IST
Image credit: Wion
 

New Delhi: In an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emission, Costa Rica has unveiled its first hydrogen fuel cell electric bus.

Nicknamed N' YU' TI, the bus has the capacity of about 40 passengers and can run for nearly 338 kilometers.

The electric bus project cost $4 million, as per reports.

The hydrogen-powered bus will be powered by the electrolysis method, which is a decomposition of water and oxygen.

Costa Rica's President Luis Solis says that the government is commited to make the region carbon dioxide neutral in the next few years.

