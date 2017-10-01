close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

This hormone could be making your dog aggressive

Better understanding the biology behind canine aggression could help with the development of interventions, the researchers said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 14:47
This hormone could be making your dog aggressive
Image courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New York: Do your dogs turn aggressive and start barking, growling or try to lunge the moment they canine see another canine walk by? According to a new research, their hormones are partly to blame for this.

The findings showed that oxytocin and vasopressin -- hormones that are also found in humans -- play an important role in shaping the dogs' social behaviour.

Dogs that reacted aggressively showed higher levels of total vasopressin in their systems, suggesting a link between vasopressin and aggression.

Similarly, oxytocin was found to help inhibit aggression in the dogs, the researchers said.

"Dog aggression is a huge problem. Thousands of people are hospitalised every year for dog bites, especially kids, and aggression is one of the main reasons that dogs get relinquished to shelters," said Evan MacLean, assistant professor at the University of Arizona.

"It would be reasonable to think that if vasopressin facilitates aggression, you could develop pharmaceuticals that could target the vasopressin system to help in cases where dogs are really aggressive."

Better understanding the biology behind canine aggression could help with the development of interventions, the researchers said.

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the team recruited pet dogs of varying ages, breeds and sexes, whose owners reported struggles with leash aggression.

Further, when oxytocin levels of the pet dogs in the study were compared to a group of assistance dogs, which are specifically bred to have non-aggressive temperaments, the researchers found that the assistance dogs had higher levels of oxytocin and higher oxytocin-to-vasopressin ratios. This supports the idea that oxytocin may help inhibit aggression in dogs.

In addition, the researchers found that aggression problems in dogs appear after some sort of traumatic experience.

"Often it was that the dog was attacked by some other dog and is in a hypervigilant state after that event -- almost like a post-traumatic reaction," MacLean added.

TAGS

dogsdog behaviourCanine behaviourCanine aggressionDog hormonesenvironment news

From Zee News

Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote
World

Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote

World

Saudi university to open driving school for women

DelhiDelhi

Did US intelligence agency try to protect Mahatma Gandhi: P...

DelhiDelhi

Metro fare hike: Urban ministry to examine issued raised by...

Maharashtra

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane floats Maharashtra Swab...

95 minutes over Jupiter: Juno captures gas giant&#039;s changing geometery – See pic
Space

95 minutes over Jupiter: Juno captures gas giant's cha...

World

Thousands protest against Ireland's abortion ban

India is secular because most Hindus are secular: Former CEC Quraishi
India

India is secular because most Hindus are secular: Former CE...

It takes more than fame, money to succeed in politics: Rajinikanth
Tamil Nadu

It takes more than fame, money to succeed in politics: Raji...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video