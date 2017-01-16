This is how a bobbit worm captures its prey and it's not a pretty sight!

New Delhi: The deepest seas around the world harbour many creatures that we know nearly nothing about. We know they exist, but they have managed to evade human presence for so long that would make anyone think they don't.

Among those creatures that call the deep seas their home, there are those few who reside deeper down below the sea bed and only come out to prey – the predators.

The horrific, alien-looking sea creatures are nothing like you've seen before and have barely been spotted. One of these elusive species is the bobbit worm. How can a worm be a predator, you say? Well, you haven't seen it capturing its prey within a matter of seconds and dragging it along with it.

Let's just put it this way: Even octopuses, the bonafide 'genius of the ocean' are no match for it.

As per Science Alert, supposedly named after the Bobbitt Family Incident of 1993, in which the wife, Lorena Bobbitt, almost chopped her husband's genitals clean off with a kitchen knife, the bobbit worm is known as one of nature's most efficient killers.

It hides in the sea floor at depths of 10 to 40 metres and is a blind predator, but has five antennae that it uses to sense its prey.

One of the most intimidating thing about the bobbit worm is how big it can actually get. In 2009, Japanese researchers found a bobbit worm measuring 299 cm and weighing 433 grams, thereby making it one of the largest specimens ever seen.

The video you are about to watch will explain and show you how the bobbit worm catches and kills its prey. Have a look!

(Video courtesy: Smithsonian Channel)

The video above says bobbit worms don't have brains, but according to Science Alert, that isn't entirely correct. While they don't have brains that look like ours, they have something called a ganglion, which is a nerve cell cluster located in the species' autonomic nervous system.

Now, that is one creature we wouldn't like to cross.