This sleep-deprived tiger's reaction to being woken up at Dublin zoo is breaking the internet – Watch

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 13:35
This sleep-deprived tiger&#039;s reaction to being woken up at Dublin zoo is breaking the internet – Watch

New Delhi: It's anger that comes out when someone tries to wake us up forcefully from a nap.

Same thing happened with a tiger at a zoo in Dublin when another big cat tried to wake it up from a nap.

This video was originally posted to YouTube a year back but it has recently hit the internet again as lot of sleep-deprived people happen to relate to the video.

This video also shows a little child's reaction who's watching the action behind a glass wall as he's left frightened and ran away to his mother.  

