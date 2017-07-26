close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

This VIDEO of shark being dragged mercilessly by high speed boat sparks social media stir!

The 11-second video clip shows the shark hitting the water and flipping around helplessly while being dragged behind a boat.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 20:24
This VIDEO of shark being dragged mercilessly by high speed boat sparks social media stir!
Photo Credit: Mark Quartiano/ Instagram Videograb

New Delhi: A video has gone viral on the internet, where a shark is being tied with a rope onto a boat and dragged mercilessly at high speed.

The 11-second video clip shows the shark hitting the water and flipping around helplessly while being dragged behind a boat.

The three men on the boat were pointing and laughing at the poor marine animal while it flips through the water.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to investigate the incident, after the video sparked social media stir.

Reportedly, a known shark fisherman from Miami, Mark Quartiano shared the video on his Instagram page that created furor on social media.

But it is unclear if those involved have broken any laws by dragging the shark.

Watch the video:

 

A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on

Authorities are looking for the fishermen who appeared in this viral video.

Spokesperson Robert Klepper told Daily Mail, “The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel. The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.”

TAGS

Sharkhigh speed boatMarine animalFishSocial mediaAnimal

From Zee News

Gujarat

Centre rushes 12 additional NDRF teams to flood-hit Gujarat

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections fr...

Congress &#039;disappointed&#039; over Nitish Kumar&#039;s resignation
BiharIndia

Congress 'disappointed' over Nitish Kumar's...

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das
BiharJharkhand

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM R...

India

Political parties slam Congress for commenting on Presiden...

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10,000 people moved out
World

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10...

Haryana

Junaid Khan mob lynching: Notice sent to Haryana Government...

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Bihar

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Split in Bihar&#039;s grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter attacks Nitish Kumar, says JD(U) chief said will die but not join BJP
Bihar

Split in Bihar's grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video