This VIDEO of shark being dragged mercilessly by high speed boat sparks social media stir!

New Delhi: A video has gone viral on the internet, where a shark is being tied with a rope onto a boat and dragged mercilessly at high speed.

The 11-second video clip shows the shark hitting the water and flipping around helplessly while being dragged behind a boat.

The three men on the boat were pointing and laughing at the poor marine animal while it flips through the water.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to investigate the incident, after the video sparked social media stir.

Reportedly, a known shark fisherman from Miami, Mark Quartiano shared the video on his Instagram page that created furor on social media.

But it is unclear if those involved have broken any laws by dragging the shark.

Watch the video:

Authorities are looking for the fishermen who appeared in this viral video.

Spokesperson Robert Klepper told Daily Mail, “The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel. The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.”