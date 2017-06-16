close
Tiger count in Assam's Kaziranga rising; latest estimates put the number at 104

Both the parks - Kaziranga National Park and Burachapori - are located within the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, sprawling over an area of 860 sq km.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 09:17
Image credit: Kaziranga.assam.gov.in

New Delhi: Population of tiger in the Kaziranga National Park and Burachapori in Assam has been found to be increasing in the last three years, with the latest estimates putting the number at 104.

As per a report in TOI, there were 83 tigers in Kaziranga in 2014., and the maximum range for the tiger population in the national park was 116 in 2014. However, the maximum range is 117 this time.

As many as 95 adult tigers were found in Kaziranga National Park, whereas two adult tigers and their cubs were spotted in Burachapori.

With the latest count of 104 tigers, the big cat density in Kaziranga has been found to be 21 tigers per 100 sq km, the TOI report added.

Amid alarming decline in the tiger count in India as well as in most parts of the world, the rise in the number of the big cat in Kaziranga is being attributed to strong protection measures taken by the management. The rise in population also indicates that the tiger habitat is intact and healthy.

Both the parks - Kaziranga National Park and Burachapori - are located within the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, sprawling over an area of 860 sq km.

Assam currently has four tiger reserves, viz - Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri. 

TigerKaziranga National ParkBurachaporitiger populationTiger countKaziranga Tiger ReserveBig CatAssam

