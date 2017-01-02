Tiger deaths highest in 2016 in Madhya Pradesh with toll hitting 33!

Bhopal: Tiger population in Madhya Pradesh doesn't seem to be doing very well. At least 2016 wasn't exactly the year for the big cats, it seems.

The state of Madhya Pradesh, once considered a haven for tigers, has turned into their worst enemy. In November 2016, 13 tiger deaths were reported and by December 2016, the number rose to 33.

This has taken the tiger death toll from 2011-2016 to 89 in Madhya Pradesh itself. In the last five years, as many as 89 tigers including 11 cubs died in the state due to various reasons including poaching, territorial clashes or for natural reasons as cited in the data obtained from the MP Forest Department.

The data revealed that 2012 witnessed the death of 16 felines which reduced to 11 next year (2013). Subsequent years proved more fatal for the wildcat when the state saw 14 and 15 deaths respectively in 2014 and 2015.

And, then came 2016, the worst of all when the figures (of feline deaths) were almost double the average of previous five years.

On an average, 14 tigers had died every year from 2012 to 2015, but the death toll went up to an alarming level of 33 in 2016.

As far as reasons are concerned, the death of 30 out of 89 tigers were attributed to the territorial clashes, while 22 of them have fallen prey to poachers, who killed them either by poisoning or through electrocution.

The remaining 37 tigers are cited to die either due to their old age, illness or some other reasons.

Amid all these dismal reports about dwindling wildcats’ population, state forest authorities claimed that there was some encouraging news too for tiger conservationists. The state has recorded a growth in their population as more cubs were born during this period.

“The tiger population was reduced to 257, according to the census carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2011. However in 2014, the tiger population in the state has gone up to 308,” MP’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, Jitendra Agrawal told PTI.

Agrawal claimed that there are 216 tigers in only six tiger reserves of the state – Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura and Sanjay National Park.

“In addition to these tiger reserves, there are a number of tigers in other forests of the state. If cubs are included, the number of tigers may go beyond 400. This data is an evidence of ongoing conservation work,” he added.

He claimed that the data of union government also denotes that the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh are rising gradually over the years.

(With PTI inputs)