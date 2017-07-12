close
Two-year-old lion cub rescued from 80-feet well in Gujarat – Watch the video!

A two-year-old female lion cub, who had fallen into a 80-feet well in Gujarat's Gir region was rescued on Saturday after six-hour-operation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 18:31
Two-year-old lion cub rescued from 80-feet well in Gujarat – Watch the video!
Photo credit: YouTube

New Delhi: A two-year-old female Asiatic lion cub, who had fallen into a 80-feet well in Gujarat's Gir region was rescued on Saturday after six-hour-operation.

The incident took place near Amrapur village in the Gir Somnath district on late Friday night.

Villagers immediately informed the wildlife department authorities when they found the cub inside the well on Saturday morning.

Rescue team was rushed to the spot and managed to pull her out from the well without any major injuries.

Watch the video:

Video Credit: ODN/YouTube

Asiatic LionLion cubAnimalGujaratTwo-year-old lion cubGir region

