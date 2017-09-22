UK girl nabs biggest goldfish ever recorded in the country

New Delhi: Spending a peaceful day out fishing with her father, little did 10-year-old Lois Chilvers from the UK know that she would bait the biggest goldfish ever recorded in the country.

Fishing since the age of four, she managed to snare the 2.4 kg goldfish at Chase lakes in Dagenham, Kent.

Normally considered ornamental, these golden beauties are usually kept in aquariums or garden ponds or tanks. However, going by its size, it appears that this particular one must have outgrown her tank and was dumped into the lake by its former owner.

Lois's goldfish broke the previous record of Nick Richards – a schoolboy who caught his at a lake in Poole, Dorset, in 2010.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Lois released the 13-inch long fish back into the water safe and well after weighing it and posing with it.

A member of the carp family, goldfish were first kept as an ornamental pet in China more than 1,000 years ago.

They typically grow to somewhere between two and 18 inches and have been known to live up to 40 years.