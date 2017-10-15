US detective rescues 9-foot-long Yellow Anaconda with her bare hands - Watch

New Delhi: A detective from the Leon County Sheriff's Office in Florida showed immense courage when she rescued a 9-foot-long Yellow Anaconda from the roadside with her bare hands.

Detective Emily Shaw reached the location where the snake was spotted after receiving a call.

Even though the reptile tried to coil itself around her, Shaw made smooth maneuveres to avoid it.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted the amazing footage on their Facebook page showing how Detective Shaw picked up the snake by its tail and puts it into the bag lying a few feet away.

At many moments, the snake can be seen trying to attack Shaw and bite her foot, but in the end, Shaw manages to drive it straight inside the duffel bag.

At the point when Shaw manages to pick up the serpent's tail, the person behind the camera can be heard saying 'You are crazy!'

The exotic snake was found on the east side of Leon County, near Louvinia Drive. According to Daily Mail, Detective Shaw's fearless attitude comes from an experience in handling exotic snakes.

The Sheriff's Office also believes that the sperpent was probably someone's pet that might have escaped or released and requested owners to be more responsible and vigilant.

They wrote: “If you own an exotic pet please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, do not release it into the wild."

Since the video was posted, it has received more than 377K views and over 3,400 shares.