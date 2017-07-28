close
US man arrested for smuggling King Cobras in potato chip cans!

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man from the United States was arrested for smuggling deadly king cobras inside cans of potato chips.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 23:11
US man arrested for smuggling King Cobras in potato chip cans!
Photo Credit: @CDCANews/Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man from the United States was arrested for smuggling deadly king cobras inside cans of potato chips.

The deadly reptile is known for growing up to 18-feet in length and can kill a human being in just 30 minutes.

Rodrigo Franco was caught by the customs agents on federal charges, as he stuffed three live king cobras in potato chips cans. He was all set to receive the deadly package but was arrested, according to the press release from the Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office.

The package shipped from Hong Kong to Los Angeles also contained three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles along with 2-feet-long cobras.

As per reports, the agents removed the cobras but delivered the turtles to Franco's home in Monterey Park. They later served a search warrant at his property and found tanks with a live baby Morelet's crocodile, alligator snapping turtles, a common snapping turtle, and five diamond back terrapins.

Take a look at the tweet:

Franco admitted that he had previously received 20 king cobras in two other shipments.

If convicted, he would be behind bars for 20 years.

