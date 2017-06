US President Donald Trump defends decision to pull out of Paris climate deal, says he's 'proud' of it

New Delhi: After the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, established the country's contribution and staunch support in the Paris climate deal, current POTUS Donald Trump chose the opposing path and pulled out of the pact.

Climate change seems to be a red rag for the current American administration.

Calling climate change a hoax created by China, Trump had recently said that, "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive".

Moreover, Trump turned the tables on India claiming that India signed the Paris climate agreement to get “billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid”, which earned him criticisms.

Trump's reasoning for backing out of the climate deal was that it undermined the country's economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

After receiving immense criticism for his views, the US President in a new statement has strongly defended his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, declaring himself "proud" of the move.

"In order to protect American jobs, companies and workers, we've withdrawn the United States from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord," Trump said to applause, during a speech on the future of the US energy sector.

"I will tell you we're proud of it," he said. "And when I go around, there are so many people that say thank you. You saved the sovereignty of our country."

"And maybe we'll be back into it someday, but it will be on better terms," he vowed. "It will be on fair terms."

Climate change has become a major bone of contention between the United States and its Western allies, and the issue is set to loom large when Trump meets Group of 20 leaders in Hamburg, Germany next week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared headed for a collision course with Trump, vowing Thursday to seek a clear commitment to fight global warming from at the July 7-summit, and calling the 2015 Paris deal "not negotiable."

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

Trump – who on the campaign trail labeled climate change a Chinese hoax – on June 1 announced America's shock withdrawal from the accord, which he dubbed a "bad" deal.

The United States is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.

(With PTI inputs)