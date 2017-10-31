Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Vaishno Devi pilgrims in shock of their lives after spotting 15-foot python at Katra station

The frightening clip, which has extensively circulated all over social media, shows a large python coiled around a pole at the crowded station.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 20:50 PM IST
Image courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube

New Delhi: Vaishno Devi pilgrims were in for a shock recently when they saw a 15-foot python at Jammu's Katra station before heading towards the shrine.

The frightening clip, which has extensively circulated all over social media, shows a large python coiled around a pole at the crowded station.

The video shows a huge crowd gathered around the pole to see the python that was about 15-feet-long, claim eyewitnesses.

The wildlife department was immediately alerted to capture the huge python, which was later released into the wild.

Watch video:

