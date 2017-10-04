close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Mochi the dog enters Guinness World Records for the longest tongue

Her tongue measures a whopping 18.58 cm (7.31 in) in length and her owner says she is regularly stopped in the street by strangers keen to grab a photo with the slobbery pet.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 17:32
Watch: Mochi the dog enters Guinness World Records for the longest tongue
Image courtesy: Screengrab from Facebook video/Guinness World Records

New Delhi: People often make headlines for breaking numerous, sometimes bizarre records. But, this time, a canine has gotten away with it.

A dog named Mochi “Mo” Rickert – a super cuddly St Bernard – has just entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest tongue.

Her tongue measures a whopping 18.58 cm (7.31 in) in length and her owner says she is regularly stopped in the street by strangers keen to grab a photo with the slobbery pet.

Her owner Carla Rickert said, “It still does not seem real! Mochi is so humble, she never brags or boasts but I know that she is as proud of her new record as we are,” the Telegraph UK reported.

“It feels truly amazing to be a part of the Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book! We are so grateful for the opportunity to make others smile.”

Mochi features in the first ever Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book, released today.

According to the Mirror, Editor-in-Chief, Craig Glenday, said: “We are very excited to welcome Mochi and her record-breaking tongue.

“Amazing Animals takes a sideways look at our favourite pets and wild animals, and is a chance for us to celebrate the barking mad side of animal record-breaking.”

However, being a record breaker comes with its own unique challenges. Mochi unfortunately faces some breathing difficulties and sometimes needs help to pick things up off the floor.

Check out the video below:

TAGS

DogMochi the dogMochi 'Mo' RickertLongest tongueDog with longest tongueGuinness Book of World Recordsenvironment news

From Zee News

60 years after Sputnik, Russian space programme faces troubles
Space

60 years after Sputnik, Russian space programme faces troub...

Modi should tell us if he can&#039;t solve issues, we&#039;ll do it in 6 months: Rahul Gandhi
India

Modi should tell us if he can't solve issues, we'...

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to be launched shortly: Expected features, price and more
Mobiles

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to be launched shortly: Expected...

Monitoring microbes can keep &#039;Marsonauts&#039; healthy: Study
Space

Monitoring microbes can keep 'Marsonauts' healthy...

Are Delhi schools complying with fire safety, asks PIL in HC
Delhi

Are Delhi schools complying with fire safety, asks PIL in H...

&#039;Battle of the sexes&#039;: Saudi men react to women driving
WorldAsia

'Battle of the sexes': Saudi men react to women d...

May&#039;s immigration policy &#039;idiotic&#039;: Liberal Democrats leader
EuropeWorld

May's immigration policy 'idiotic': Liberal...

IS claims responsibility for attack in Libyan city of Misrata
WorldAsia

IS claims responsibility for attack in Libyan city of Misra...

&#039;Kim Jong-Nam may have been poisoned by other suspects&#039;
WorldAsia

'Kim Jong-Nam may have been poisoned by other suspects...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video