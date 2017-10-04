Watch: Mochi the dog enters Guinness World Records for the longest tongue

New Delhi: People often make headlines for breaking numerous, sometimes bizarre records. But, this time, a canine has gotten away with it.

A dog named Mochi “Mo” Rickert – a super cuddly St Bernard – has just entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest tongue.

Her tongue measures a whopping 18.58 cm (7.31 in) in length and her owner says she is regularly stopped in the street by strangers keen to grab a photo with the slobbery pet.

Her owner Carla Rickert said, “It still does not seem real! Mochi is so humble, she never brags or boasts but I know that she is as proud of her new record as we are,” the Telegraph UK reported.

“It feels truly amazing to be a part of the Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book! We are so grateful for the opportunity to make others smile.”

Mochi features in the first ever Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book, released today.

According to the Mirror, Editor-in-Chief, Craig Glenday, said: “We are very excited to welcome Mochi and her record-breaking tongue.

“Amazing Animals takes a sideways look at our favourite pets and wild animals, and is a chance for us to celebrate the barking mad side of animal record-breaking.”

However, being a record breaker comes with its own unique challenges. Mochi unfortunately faces some breathing difficulties and sometimes needs help to pick things up off the floor.

Check out the video below: