Watch: This giant white shark tried to click a selfie but failed

New Delhi: The trend to click selfies is not just restricted to humans but marine animals also want to give it a shot.

A video showing a curious giant white shark trying to hold a camera and playing with it has gone viral but the shark is unsuccessful in its attempt eventually.

Watch video:

The 3 to 4-meter-long male shark was caught on film in the Kermadec Islands, that was kept 1000 km northeast of the North Island of New Zealand.

The researchers had arranged two video cameras to survey the marine life but they did not expect a shark to be interested in the camera.