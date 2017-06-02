When the hungry reptile encountered the big cat in its territory – This is what transpired! (Watch video)

New Delhi: Lions may be the mighty 'Kings of the Jungle', but they need to realize that the waters are dominated by their own monarchs – crocodiles.

A video that is suddenly going viral, shows a lion who happened to go paddling in a pond, completely unaware that he was trespassing the territory of a hungry crocodile who was stalking him as prey.

The crocodile – known for their stealthy ways of hunting – can be seen swimming closer and closer to where the lion is and pounces on the big cat's neck pushing it under water.

However, the lion manages to free itself from the croc's grip and swims his way faster towards safety.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: Kruger Sightings)