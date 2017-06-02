close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

When the hungry reptile encountered the big cat in its territory – This is what transpired! (Watch video)

A video that is suddenly going viral, shows a lion who happened to go paddling in a pond, completely unaware that he was trespassing the territory of a hungry crocodile who was stalking him as prey.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 12:53
When the hungry reptile encountered the big cat in its territory – This is what transpired! (Watch video)
Image courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Lions may be the mighty 'Kings of the Jungle', but they need to realize that the waters are dominated by their own monarchs – crocodiles.

A video that is suddenly going viral, shows a lion who happened to go paddling in a pond, completely unaware that he was trespassing the territory of a hungry crocodile who was stalking him as prey.

The crocodile – known for their stealthy ways of hunting – can be seen swimming closer and closer to where the lion is and pounces on the big cat's neck pushing it under water.

However, the lion manages to free itself from the croc's grip and swims his way faster towards safety.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: Kruger Sightings)

TAGS

LionCrocodileCrocodile huntingHungr crocodileCrocodile hunts lionReptile behaviourenvironment news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Jurassic Park to remain a fantasy? T-rex bone proves it will never exist!
Science

Jurassic Park to remain a fantasy? T-rex bone proves it wil...

India leading in battle against climate change, says UN environment chief
Environment

India leading in battle against climate change, says UN env...

Ahmedabad cops to use mobile app to penalise traffic violat...
Gujarat

Ahmedabad cops to use mobile app to penalise traffic violat...

Moto C smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,999
Mobiles

Moto C smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,999

Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempts to eat a &#039;floating&#039; pudding on the ISS! - Watch video
Space

Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempt...

Ahmedabad traffic cops to use mobile app to penalise violat...
Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad traffic cops to use mobile app to penalise violat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video