close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata

An awareness rally, film show and seminar has been organised by a city based organisation in a bid to create wildlife awareness among students.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 19:12
Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata
Representational image

Kolkata: An awareness rally, film show and seminar has been organised by a city based organisation in a bid to create wildlife awareness among students.

"Anubhav, dedicated to restoration of nature and environmental imbalance and betterment of the future of mankind through generating awareness among young citizens, has organised a rally, film shows and a seminar," a release said.

"Wildlife seminar and seven international films will be screened on June 25. Poster and essay competitions on selected topics of nature and wildlife are also been planned," the release said.

The theme of the film show and seminar is based on generating awareness on nature and wildlife.

Films will be shown covering topics like effects of hunting, introduction of new species and their impact on the trophic cascade, man-animal conflict, behaviour and social structure of wild animals etc, the release added.

TAGS

WildlifeWildlife awareness eventenvironment newsKolkata

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Israel boasts of `unimaginable` power in future Lebanon war

Jammu and Kashmir

SPO arrested with 46 pouches of illicit liquor in Samba

Goa

CBI books IIT-Goa Director in disproportionate assets case

India

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, emerging top pic...

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish&#039;s support to NDA&#039;s Ram Nath Kovind, says will go by Opposition pick
India

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish's sup...

Robert Pious, Rajiv Gandhi&#039;s killer languishing in jail for 27 years, seeks mercy killing
ChennaiIndia

Robert Pious, Rajiv Gandhi's killer languishing in jai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video