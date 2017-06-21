Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata

Kolkata: An awareness rally, film show and seminar has been organised by a city based organisation in a bid to create wildlife awareness among students.

"Anubhav, dedicated to restoration of nature and environmental imbalance and betterment of the future of mankind through generating awareness among young citizens, has organised a rally, film shows and a seminar," a release said.

"Wildlife seminar and seven international films will be screened on June 25. Poster and essay competitions on selected topics of nature and wildlife are also been planned," the release said.

The theme of the film show and seminar is based on generating awareness on nature and wildlife.

Films will be shown covering topics like effects of hunting, introduction of new species and their impact on the trophic cascade, man-animal conflict, behaviour and social structure of wild animals etc, the release added.