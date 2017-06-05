World Environment Day: What you can do today to help save the planet

New Delhi: Today, the 5th of June is observed as World Environment Day, a day when people around the world turn their focus to protecting and cleaning up the planet.

World Environment Day (WED), which occurs on 5 June every year, is all about taking action and getting yourself involved physically to do something to help preserve nature and ecosystems. On this day, the United Nations encourages each one of us to take action for the protection of our environment.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day, is “Connecting People to Nature,” which reminds us of the intricate links between land, water, air and all living things.

WED also challenges us to leave a cleaner world for our children and grandchildren. Climate change is real - in fact, it is here. And it cannot be wished or voted away. That is why we need to take real, concrete action to address climate change, and to protect our clean air and water.

Millions of people around the globe celebrate the day by getting themselves involved in different activities - from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against the illegal trade in wildlife, to replanting forests. And here are a few things you can do today to help protect or clean up the planet:

Try creating your own activity – a picnic, a hike, or a neighborhood clean up event.

Plant a tree – it's one of the best things you can do for the local environment and for the planet.

Encourage people to organise a litter pick ups, not only in their neighbourhoods but down at local beaches and in forests and woods.

Contribute to a science project using the app iNaturalist - Click here for more information on how to get involved.

Share photographs or videos of nature on social media using the hashtags #WorldEnvironmentDay or #WithNature.

Whether you live in a city or the countryside, in the invigorating chill of cold regions or the sultry heat of the tropics, do your bit today to help preserve as well as green the environment.