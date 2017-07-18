Yamuna event: NGT to hear contempt case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday will hear a contempt application against spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the matter related to damaging of Yamuna River and its flood plain by organising a cultural event there in March 2016.

The Art of Living founder was slapped with a notice after he blamed the government and NGT for permitting his NGO to hold a world cultural festival at the bed of Yamuna River.

NGT then issued a notice stating that the Guru`s statement was `shocking`.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on April 18 had stated that the NGT should be slapped with a fine for giving permission to the three-day event organised by the Art of Living.

But the Guru, however, claimed that no notice was issued to him, where his spokesperson claimed that the matter was adjourned by NGT.

A seven-member expert committee had told NGT that the extravaganza organised on Yamuna riverbed has "completely destroyed" the riverbed.

The committee observed that entire floodplain area used for the main event site between DND flyover and the Barapulla drain (on the right bank of river Yamuna) had been completely destroyed.