close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yamuna event: NGT to hear contempt case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The Art of Living founder was slapped with a notice after he blamed the government and NGT for permitting his NGO to hold a world cultural festival at the bed of Yamuna River.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 08:53
Yamuna event: NGT to hear contempt case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday will hear a contempt application against spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the matter related to damaging of Yamuna River and its flood plain by organising a cultural event there in March 2016.

The Art of Living founder was slapped with a notice after he blamed the government and NGT for permitting his NGO to hold a world cultural festival at the bed of Yamuna River.

NGT then issued a notice stating that the Guru`s statement was `shocking`.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on April 18 had stated that the NGT should be slapped with a fine for giving permission to the three-day event organised by the Art of Living.

But the Guru, however, claimed that no notice was issued to him, where his spokesperson claimed that the matter was adjourned by NGT.

A seven-member expert committee had told NGT that the extravaganza organised on Yamuna riverbed has "completely destroyed" the riverbed.

The committee observed that entire floodplain area used for the main event site between DND flyover and the Barapulla drain (on the right bank of river Yamuna) had been completely destroyed.

 

 

TAGS

National Green TribunalNGTYamuna riverDamage to Yamuna plainsYamuna eventSri Sri Ravi Shankar

From Zee News

Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Sisodia to lose 2 key departments, Kailash Gahlot&#039;s role to get bigger
India

Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Sisodia to lose 2 key departments...

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released today; check polyadmission.org
KeralaEducation

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released toda...

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of &#039;collusion&#039; during 2017 election
World

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of 'collusion...

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepared for ‘all-out confrontation’
India

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepa...

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venezuela&#039;s Maduro
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venez...

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group&#039;s head Abu Sayed&#039;s death: Pentagon
World

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group's head...

BSES engineer dies after being chased by mob during anti-power theft drive in southwest Delhi
Delhi

BSES engineer dies after being chased by mob during anti-po...

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared today - How to check Institute of Chartered Accounts of India Chartered Accountants final and Common Proficiency Test results
IndiaEducation

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared...

J&amp;K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video