Zolo the 'breakdancing' gorilla shows off his stellar moves in his swimming pool! - Watch video

New Delhi: Gorillas are a talented species and we often get to see that hidden side through numerous videos online. But, dancing gorillas are a pleasure to watch and this latest video that has gone viral may just make your day!

Zolo the gorilla – a 14-year-old resident of the Dallas Zoo – was captured on camera by the zoo authorities, having a moment during his bath time showing off his mastered breakdancing moves.

The video immediately caught the pulse of the social media platforms and people just couldn't have enough of Zolo's rockstar performance in his little pool.

He totally looks like he's having a gala time splashing around and busting a move like no one's watching.

Watch Zolo giving the dancers of the world a run for their money below!

(Video courtesy: Dallas ZooTube)

However, this isn't the first time Zolo has been caught dancing away to glory. In 2011, he went viral while breakdancing at the Calgary Zoo.