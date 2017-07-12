13 injured in yacht explosion in northern Germany

Berlin: At least 13 persons, mostly firemen, were injured when a yacht exploded in northern Germany late on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, most of the injured are firemen, as they were called to put out a fire on the yacht in the north German port town of Minden, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting German news agency dpa.

"Six of them suffered serious injuries. One of them is critical," the report quoted the police spokesman as saying.

The police suspect the blast, which blew the yacht several metres into the air and completely destroyed a car parked nearby, was triggered by the boat's battery.

Two other boats were also damaged in the explosion -- the cause of which remains unclear but will be determined by investigation.

The spokesman said the damage was estimated at about 500,000 euros ($574,000).