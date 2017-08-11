22 Islamic State suspects held in Turkey

Ankara: At least 22 Islamic State militant group suspects were detained by Turkish police in Elazig province on Friday.

"They were detained in simultaneous operations carried out on August 11 as part of the investigation against the IS," Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish authorities on Thursday detained a suspected Islamic State militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to attack a US plane at the Incirlik air base.

The group, blamed for several deadly suicide bombings, has become one of the most serious threats to security in Turkey.

Ankara has detained over 5,000 IS suspects and deported over 3200 foreign militants from 95 different countries.

The country has refused entry to more than 38000 individuals.