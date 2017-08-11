close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

22 Islamic State suspects held in Turkey

At least 22 Islamic State militant group suspects were detained by Turkish police in Elazig province on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:54

Ankara: At least 22 Islamic State militant group suspects were detained by Turkish police in Elazig province on Friday.

"They were detained in simultaneous operations carried out on August 11 as part of the investigation against the IS," Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish authorities on Thursday detained a suspected Islamic State militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to attack a US plane at the Incirlik air base.

The group, blamed for several deadly suicide bombings, has become one of the most serious threats to security in Turkey.

Ankara has detained over 5,000 IS suspects and deported over 3200 foreign militants from 95 different countries.

The country has refused entry to more than 38000 individuals.

TAGS

TurkeyIslamic stateAnkaraRussiaUSIncirlik air base

From Zee News

India

NCP skips opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

AmericasWorld

US airstrike kills several civilians in Afghanistan: Offici...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif''s wife files nomination to contest...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz files nomination pap...

India

Doklam plateau a bilateral issue between India, China: Brit...

Military solutions &#039;locked and loaded&#039; against North Korea threat: Trump
World

Military solutions 'locked and loaded' against No...

KeralaIndia

NIA files charge sheet against ISIS-linked man for waging w...

Mehbooba Mufti claims PM Modi&#039;s support on status quo for Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti claims PM Modi's support on status quo...

World

Philippines declares first ever H5 bird flu outbreak

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video