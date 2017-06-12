close
4 Syrians brothers face terrorism charges in Germany

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 16:36

Berlin: German authorities say they've arrested four Syrian brothers on terrorism charges for allegedly fighting for an extremist group in their homeland five years ago.

Mustafa K, 41, Abdullah K, 39, Sultan K, 44, and Ahmed K, 51, whose last names weren't released according to privacy regulations, are accused of membership in a terrorist organisation for fighting for the Nusra Front in the northern Syrian city Ras al-Ayn starting in late 2012.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement today the men were allegedly involved in the group's fight against Syrian government troops and Kurdish defence forces.

Mustafa and Sultan are also charged with war crimes for allegedly forcing civilians from the city and plundering their possessions.

Prosecutors refused to say when the brothers entered Germany.

GermanyBerlinSyrian brothersextremist groupTerrorist organisationsKurdish defence forces

