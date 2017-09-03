close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

70,000 evacuated in Frankfurt to defuse World War II bomb

The bomb, which was dropped by the British during Allied bombing campaigns, is an aerial mine HC 4000, weighing 1.4 tonnes, reports Efe news.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:07

Berlin: Evacuation of some 70,000 people began on Sunday in Germany`s Frankfurt city in order defuse a massive unexploded World War II bomb.

The bomb, which was dropped by the British during Allied bombing campaigns, is an aerial mine HC 4000, weighing 1.4 tonnes, reports Efe news.

The evacuation is set to last two hours, the police said.

A security perimetre of 1.5 km was set up around the area where the bomb was found on August 29 near Goethe University in Westend, which is home to the Bundesbank (Central Bank of Germany), police headquarters, the headquarters of Hesse radio and television broadcasting, Palmengarten botanical gardens, two hospitals and 20 retirement homes.

A thousand firefighters and an undetermined number of police officers were assisting in the operation, the largest in Germany`s post-war history.

Unexploded bombs are regularly found in German cities. Allied forces carried out a heavy bombing campaign, and between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of the bombs that were dropped did not explode.

Some 2,000 tonnes of undetonated explosives continue to be located every year in Germany, more than 70 years after the end of World War II.

On Saturday, 21,000 people were also evacuated in Koblenz, and earlier this week the deactivation of another device in Berlin forced the closure of Tegel airport for several hours.

TAGS

GermanyFrankfurtevacuationWorld War IIBomb

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam
India

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Two children drown in pond in Banda

Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal gets Railway seat, Suresh Prabhu out
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal gets Railway seat, Suresh P...

Huawei unveils faster phone chip it says can beat Apple, Samsung
Technology

Huawei unveils faster phone chip it says can beat Apple, Sa...

North Korea earthquake points to 6th, most powerful nuclear test
WorldAsia

North Korea earthquake points to 6th, most powerful nuclear...

Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know what he said
BiharIndia

Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know...

Delhi

Delhi HC seeks govt reply on plea to fast-track child custo...

Modi cabinet reshuffle: 9 new faces in, 4 old hands elevated
India

Modi cabinet reshuffle: 9 new faces in, 4 old hands elevate...

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San Francisco
Environment

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video