Angela Merkel, invoking Marshall Plan, says strong Europe good for US

Berlin: A strong European economy is good for the United States, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, citing the post-war Marshall Plan with which Washington invested in Germany to stress that trade can bring "a win-win situation".

"George C. Marshall ... was convinced that good trade and a strong economy in Europe is good for American companies too - and we should not forget about this," she said in a speech to The German Marshall Fund of the United States.

"Protectionism, isolationism impedes innovation and in the long-run this is disadvantageous for everybody especially for those who count on isolationism even if they use different terminology for this," Merkel added, according an official translation into English of her remarks made in German.