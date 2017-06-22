close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Angela Merkel says EU future more important than Brexit talks

Angela Merkel welcomed the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was attending his first EU summit after winning elections May 7.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 19:07

Brussels: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that the EU`s future took priority over Brexit talks, in a rebuke to British Prime Minister Theresa May`s plans to bring the negotiations up at a Brussels summit.

"For me, the future of the (remaining) 27 member states comes before the exit negotiations with Great Britain" said Merkel, Europe`s most influential leader, as she arrived for the two-day meeting.

"We want to conduct these negotiations in a good spirit," she nonetheless added.

Merkel welcomed the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was attending his first EU summit after winning elections May 7.

"I am pleased to work together (with Macron) because I believe that creativity and new impulses that originate in France, which originate in Germany and France, can be good for all," she said.

TAGS

Angela MerkelBrexitTheresa MayEmmanuel MacronGermanyFranceBrusselsEuropean Union

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Maharashtra

Maharashtra urges employees to donate day's salary for...

Uttar Pradesh

Suspected Hizbul operative does yoga in jail

AmericasWorld

6.8-magnitude quake hits Guatemala, second in eight days

WorldAsia

Taliban car bombing at Afghan bank kills 34, wounds dozens

Congress corners Venkaiah Naidu over his loan waiver statement
India

Congress corners Venkaiah Naidu over his loan waiver statem...

Nitish Kumar snubs Lalu Yadav&#039;s advice, says &quot;there&#039;ll be no change in stand, will back Ram Nath Kovind in presidential poll&quot;
Bihar

Nitish Kumar snubs Lalu Yadav's advice, says "the...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video