Asked about successor, Vladimir Putin says I'm still working

Moscow: Vladimir Putin did not give a direct answer on Thursday when asked whether he would be Russia`s president this time next year, saying only that the Russian people should decide who succeeds him.

"I am still working," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens, in response to a question as to whom he would leave as his successor.

"I want to say that the voter, the Russian people should decide this," Putin said, adding that the president in the next term should increase people`s incomes.