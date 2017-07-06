close
Belgium seeks more suspects in terror case, new attack feared

Belgian prosecutors said Thursday they were looking for further suspects in an emerging terror investigation and that they feared a possible attack.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:22

Brussels: Belgian prosecutors said Thursday they were looking for further suspects in an emerging terror investigation and that they feared a possible attack.

"We are still looking for several terrorism suspects," Eric van der Sypt, the spokesman for the federal prosecutors` office, told VTM television, adding, "We fear they may feel cornered."

On Wednesday, police charged two brothers of a convicted jihadist with belonging to a "terrorist group," suspected of planning an attack with a large stash of weapons including Kalashnikov rifles.

