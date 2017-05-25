British PM Theresa May to raise leaks of intelligence on Manchester attack with Donald Trump: Report

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May will confront U.S. President Donald Trump over leaks of intelligence about a suicide bomb attack in Manchester at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.

The government is "furious" over a string of leaks of details about the investigation into a blast which killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, Sky news said.

Interior minister Amber Rudd had described the leaks as "irritating" early on Thursday, after details about bomber Salman Abedi, including his name, first appeared in U.S. media, adding that Britain`s allies were perfectly clear that it "shouldn't happen again".

But on Thursday the leaks continued, culminating in a New York Times article which included detailed forensic pictures of the crime scene outside the Manchester Arena, including the remains of the bag that Abedi used.

British police chiefs on Thursday condemned the release of potential evidence while inquiries were ongoing, and said that the leaks represented breaches of trust which undermined their investigation.