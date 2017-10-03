Camilla slept with Prince Charles to take revenge from cheating boyfriend

London: Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwell, slept with Prince Charles back in the 1970s to get back at her unfaithful boyfriend and future husband Andrew Parker Bowles, claims a new book.

Penny Junor, a royal biographer, has made this startling revelation in her new book ''The Duchess: The Untold Story'' which gives an explosive account of Camilla's affair with Prince Charles.

Camilla Shand, as the Duchess was known then, was extremely tired of her boyfriend Andrew Parker Bowles' growing romance with Prince’s sister, Princess Anne during the early 1970s, Junor claimed in her book.

Camilla was first introduced to Charles by a mutual friend Lucia Santa Cruz.

“So when she was introduced to Charles he thought she was pretty special and he thought she was a bit of all right,” Junor told a gathering at the Henley Literary Festival.

“And she thought ‘Andrew is at the moment off with Princess Anne, I’ll teach him a lesson’ so she had a fling with Charles,” she said.

Junor further claimed that Camilla was so “passionately” in love with Andrew Parker Bowles at the time that she overlooked his infidelity, even after their marriage in 1973.

However, she was fully aware that he was sleeping with other women — including some of her closest friends.

"He was a cad, he was bonking other people, some of her friends," Junor said.

So the Duchess of Cornwall possibly decided to sleep with Prince Charles as 'an act of revenge', Junor claimed.

But, Andrew wasn’t the only one sleeping around with beautiful women at thate time. In fact, Prince Charles was also having a number of affairs during his 20s and 30s — many of them with married women – Junor claimed.

And when Charles came to know about Camilla’s decision to marry Parker Bowles, he was “heartbroken” and begged Camilla to call off her wedding.

Camilla and the Prince of Wales continued to see each other until he became engaged to Diana, after which she tried to avoid going events that Charles would be attending.