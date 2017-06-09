close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds three people - Governor's office

A teacher in a separate vehicle was killed in the gunfire and a bystander was wounded, it said, adding the gunmen escaped with the stolen car.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 19:40

Diyarbakir: Three people were wounded when a car bomb exploded outside a gendarmerie station in Turkey`s southeastern province of Batman on Friday, the local governor`s office said.

Two soldiers and one civilian were wounded in the attack, when a suspected Kurdish militant drove a stolen car through a police checkpoint and blew it up in front of the station in the Bekirhan district, the governor`s office said.

The militant who carried out the attack was killed, it said, without elaborating. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the governor`s office said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was believed to be responsible.

Two PKK militants earlier on Friday stole the car used in the attack and subsequently opened fire on a car belonging to the local mayor, who was not in the vehicle at the time, the governor`s office said. 

A teacher in a separate vehicle was killed in the gunfire and a bystander was wounded, it said, adding the gunmen escaped with the stolen car.

A ceasefire between the Turkish state and the PKK broke down in July 2015, plunging Turkey`s mainly Kurdish southeast into some of the worst violence in decades.

The autonomy-seeking PKK first took up arms against the state in 1984. It is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and the European Union.

TAGS

Diyarbakirsoutheast Turkeycar bombBatmanKurdish militantpolice checkpointBekirhan districtKurdistan Workers PartyMilitants

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...
West Bengal

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
World

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporters, says situation in Darjeeling under control
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporter...

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...
Kerala

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...
India

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard saying &quot;burn down police station in Shivpuri&quot;
Madhya Pradesh

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard sayi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video