Car bomb kills senior Ukrainian intelligence officer in Kiev

Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.  

﻿
AP Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 20:44

Moscow: Authorities say a bomb planted under or inside a car has killed a senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer in the country's capital.

Photos from the scene showed the mangled vehicle in the middle of a Kiev intersection. Police say the car's driver was killed immediately and two passers-by were slightly injured in this morning's blast.

The Defense Ministry identified the victim as Colonel Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence.

Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.

Kiev regional police chief Andriy Kryshchenko tells 112 television channel the unidentified explosive device was either attached to the bottom of the car or planted inside.

Investigators are treating the explosion as a terror attack but did not immediately say who was to blame. 

UkraineMilitary intelligenceKievMaxim ShapovalChief Directorate IntelligenceShapoval

