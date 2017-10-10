Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Catalan Parliament session on possible independence opens

A Catalan parliamentary session that could see regional president Carles Puigdemont declare independence opened on Tuesday, under intense scrutiny from the rest of Spain and Europe.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 22:51 PM IST
Catalonia: A Catalan parliamentary session that could see regional president Carles Puigdemont declare independence opened on Tuesday, under intense scrutiny from the rest of Spain and Europe.

"The session begins," regional parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell said, with all eyes on a speech by Puigdemont in which he may announce a full breakaway from Spain in defiance of the central government and national courts.

CatalanSpainCarles Puigdemont
