close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Catalonia sets vote on independence from Spain for Oct 1

Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on Oct. 1, the head of the region said on Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:00

Barcelona: Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on Oct. 1, the head of the region said on Friday, setting the stage for months of confrontation with the central government which says such a vote is illegal and must not take place.

Previous secessionist challenges in Catalonia - a populous wealthy region whose capital is Barcelona and which has its own language - were blocked by Spain`s conservative government and the Constitutional Court.

"The question will be: `Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic`," Carles Puigdemont, president of the government of Catalonia, said.
He said attempts to agree a date and the wording of the question with the Madrid government - which is vehemently opposed to allowing Catalonia to split from Spain - failed and left him with no other choice than moving unilaterally.

"We have always made very diverse offers and all of them have been rejected without any exception," Puigdemont said.

Pro-independence campaigners staged a symbolic ballot, organised by volunteers rather than government officials to get around court restrictions, in 2014, months after Scots voted to stay in the United Kingdom.

Some 2 million people voted in favour of secession in that non-binding ballot, though turnaround was relatively low.

It is not clear how far the legal wrangling may go this time as the Catalan regional government has said it would throw all its weight behind the vote.

Under Article 155 of Spain`s constitution, Madrid has the power to intervene directly in the running of Catalonia`s regional government, forcing it to drop the vote.

This could involve sending in the police or suspending the regional government`s authority to rule.

This is widely seen as a last resort move, however, and many analysts believe the clash will instead culminate in regional elections in Catalonia.

TAGS

CataloniaBarcelonaSpainUnited Kingdom

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...
WorldAsia

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China&#039;s Yangtze tops the list
Environment

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China's Ya...

Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failure
EuropeWorld

Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failure

Mahanadi row: BJD calls for a 4-hour 'Hartal' in...
India

Mahanadi row: BJD calls for a 4-hour 'Hartal' in...

Congress MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy dies in Kullu
Telangana

Congress MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy dies in Kullu

Rain, thundershowers likely in many places in Maharashtra: India Meteorological Department
Maharashtra

Rain, thundershowers likely in many places in Maharashtra:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video