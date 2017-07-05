China supports 'united, stable, prosperous, open' European Union: Xi Jinping

Berlin: Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying his country supports the European Union (EU) to be "united, stable, prosperous and open", a media report said.

Xi on Tuesday stressed that China and the EU were two important world powers and enjoyed a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese leader said the more complicated the international situation was, the more significant the stable development of China-EU relations would become, Xinhua news agency reported.

Calling on the EU to build partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization with China, Xi said he hoped the China-Germany relations could play both leading and stabilizing roles.

The Chinese President arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for his second state visit to Germany.

It is the second stop of Xi's ongoing European tour which also took him to Russia.

During his stay in Germany, he would also travel to Hamburg to attend the G20 summit.