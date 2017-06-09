close
Conservatives will ensure 'stability', PM Theresa May says despite election losses

Prime Minister Theresa May said her Conservatives would ensure much-needed "stability" for Britain as the party reeled from a string of losses from Thursday`s general election.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 08:29
London: Prime Minister Theresa May said her Conservatives would ensure much-needed "stability" for Britain as the party reeled from a string of losses from Thursday`s general election.

"The country needs a period of stability and whatever the results are, the Conservative party will ensure that we can fulfil that duty to ensure that stability," May said after being re-elected to her seat in Maidenhead near London.

