close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Deal reached on cuts to UN peacekeeping: Diplomat

Washington pays 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion budget for peacekeeping and 22 percent of the UN`s core budget of $5.4 billion.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:43

United Nations: A tentative deal on nearly $600 million in cuts to the UN peacekeeping budget has been reached following weeks of tough negotiations over US demands for a sharp cost reduction, a Security Council diplomat said Wednesday.

The United Nations will spend $7.3 billion on peacekeeping in the coming year, down from the current $7.87 billion, said the diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The United States, the biggest financial contributor to the peacekeeping budget, had sought a nearly $1 billion cut to the bill.

Hardest-hit by the cuts will be the UN missions in Sudan`s troubled region of Darfur and in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the two costliest operations with budgets that run over $1 billion.

The diplomat said however that there were "cuts across the board" in peacekeeping as a result of US pressure to scale back the budget.

Washington pays 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion budget for peacekeeping and 22 percent of the UN`s core budget of $5.4 billion.

The deal is expected to be approved by the UN General Assembly on Friday, when the annual budget for peacekeeping runs out.

TAGS

United NationsUSSudanDemocratic Republic of CongoUN General Assembly

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Five injured in group clash in tiff over transp...

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teaches him to do so`, wins heart as well as Internet – Watch
EuropeWorld

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teache...

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying &#039;false story&#039;, labels it &#039;fake news joke&#039;
World

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'fals...

Odisha

Odisha shocker: Four home guards forced to ''knee...

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to look into Meghalaya woman&#039;s ouster
Delhi

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to l...

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira Kumar
India

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video