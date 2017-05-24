close
Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at Vatican city

Meeting with Pope comes in the third leg of Trump`s first overseas trip as president.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:43

Vatican City: US President Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday in a keenly-anticipated first face-to-face encounter between two world leaders who have clashed repeatedly on several issues.

The private audience with the pontiff, which was expected to last around 20 minutes, came on the third leg of Trump`s first overseas trip as president, which has already taken him to Saudi Arabia and to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

