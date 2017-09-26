Donald Trump once wanted to have sex with Princess Diana

New York: Loudmouth US President Donald Trump had once called Diana Spencer, Britain's late Princess, “crazy,” and even joked about giving her an HIV test.

In a series of radio interviews given to Howard Stern, Trump had openly expressed his admiration for Lady Diana, who according to him, was the third hottest woman in the world then.

In one of those interviews, Trump had boasted that he would have slept with the British royal “without any hesitation,” claimed a report published by Mirror.

During his regular conversations with Howard Stern - the transcripts and the audio recordings of which have surfaced now - Trump talked about his political aspirations, and, more importantly, his sex life.

In 1997, Donald Trump had told Stern that he would have had sex with Princess Diana “without even hesitation.”

During a November 1997 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump had talked about sending women to the doctor for testing before having sexual relations with them.

He also talked about her looks, saying that she was “a woman with great beauty.”

Interestingly, between the 1990s and early 2000s, Trump was a regular on the controversial radio program hosted by Stern, where the conversation frequently revolved around women and sex.

In the May 2000 interview, Trump told Stern that Princess Diana was third on his list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

“She was really beautiful, and people didn’t realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful,'' he said.

“She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing,” Trump added.

“She’s magnificent. She was crazy but these are minor details,'' he said.

In the same interview, he ranked his then-girlfriend and now-First Lady Melania at No. 1 and ex-wife Ivana at the second spot.

Trump's list of world's most beautiful women also included actress Julia Roberts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Gwyneth Paltrow.