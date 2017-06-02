close
Donald Trump shouldn't have withdrawn from Paris Climate Accord: Vladimir Putin

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 21:58
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his United States counterpart Donald Trump should not have withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord as it is of a "framework nature."

However, Putin said that he would not be judging Trump's decision as the US President probably thinks that the accord is not well thought out.

He warned against making a fuss over the U.S. exit from the Paris deal and urged to establish conditions for joint work, reports Sputnik news agency.

Putin said that there's still time for the agreement as it comes into force in 2021.

He further said that that Russia is yet to ratify the agreement and is waiting for the rules on resource allocation to be formed as part of the deal.

President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, arguing that the 2015 agreement was detrimental to the US economy.

"In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but being negotiations to re enter, either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers , its people , its taxpayers," Trump said.

TAGS

Donald TrumpVladimir PutinUnited StatesParis

