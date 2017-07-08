close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump walks up to Modi for 'impromptu' chat at G20 Summit

"In an impromptu interaction at the G20 Summit, POTUS (President of the US) waves to the PM, walks to him, other leaders gather around. Gr8 moments," Panagariya tweeted.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 18:42
Donald Trump walks up to Modi for &#039;impromptu&#039; chat at G20 Summit

Hamburg: As G20 leaders continued their Summit discussions for the second day here today, US President Donald Trump today walked up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "an impromptu interaction".

Arvind Panagariya, sherpa for India at the Summit, tweeted about the "interaction", along with pictures of the two leaders and others just before start of the second day of working sessions of the G20 Summit ending today.

"In an impromptu interaction at the G20 Summit, POTUS (President of the US) waves to the PM, walks to him, other leaders gather around. Gr8 moments," Panagariya tweeted.

He further described the interaction as "some memorable moments just before the second day of the G20 Summit begins".

Panagariya, also the vice-chairman of government think- tank Niti Aayog, is representing India in the negotiations for the leaders' communique.

Besides a series of bilateral meetings, Modi had brief chats with various leaders at the Summit, including with IMF chief Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

TAGS

Narendra ModiDonald TrumpG20Arvind PanagariyaPOTUSNiti Aayog

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee urges for peace in Darjeeling hills, says...

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over civilian deaths in ceasefire violations
India

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over civilian dea...

Bihar

CBI raids: Congress stands in support of Lalu Prasad; JD(U)...

5.2 magnitude quake jolts India-Pak border region in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

5.2 magnitude quake jolts India-Pak border region in J&...

Merkel&#039;s &#039;epic&#039; eye-roll while talking to Putin at G20 Summit takes internet by storm: Watch Video
World

Merkel's 'epic' eye-roll while talking to Pu...

Kids&#039; custody battles transcend boundaries, law is needed: CJI
India

Kids' custody battles transcend boundaries, law is nee...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video