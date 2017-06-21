close
Dutch police arrest 18-year-old 'terror' suspect

An investigating judge yesterday ordered the man detained for two weeks while investigations continue.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:17

The Hague: Dutch prosecutors say an 18-year- old man has been arrested on suspicion of spreading propaganda for the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors said today that the teen was detained last week in the central city of Utrecht on suspicion of "involvement in a terrorist crime." Police also are investigating whether he taught others how to make explosives.

An investigating judge yesterday ordered the man detained for two weeks while investigations continue.

Prosecutors say the man was arrested based on information from the main Dutch intelligence agency.

Dutch Hague Islamic state Terror suspect Terror

