Edinburgh Airport hit by power outage, some flights disrupted
London: Scotland`s Edinburgh Airport said on Wednesday it had been hit by a power outage, disrupting some flights and forcing passengers to queue in the dark.
"Everything that needs power is down, from coffee machines to security machines," a spokesman said. He added that some flights had been disrupted but were starting to return to normal.
The airport said it was working to fix the problem.