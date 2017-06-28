close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Edinburgh Airport hit by power outage, some flights disrupted

Scotland`s Edinburgh Airport said on Wednesday it had been hit by a power outage, disrupting some flights and forcing passengers to queue in the dark.   

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 15:07

London: Scotland`s Edinburgh Airport said on Wednesday it had been hit by a power outage, disrupting some flights and forcing passengers to queue in the dark. 

"Everything that needs power is down, from coffee machines to security machines," a spokesman said. He added that some flights had been disrupted but were starting to return to normal. 

The airport said it was working to fix the problem. 

TAGS

ScotlandEdinburgh airportPower outageLondonflights disrupted

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Paper missile hurled at Satyendar Jain inside Delhi Assembly, AAP MLAs thrash two youths
Delhi

Paper missile hurled at Satyendar Jain inside Delhi Assembl...

Maharashtra

Court permits Indrani Mukerjea to lodge complaint against p...

EuropeWorld

German parliament paves way for gay marriage vote Friday

US&#039; support to India superficial; New Delhi can&#039;t afford showdown with Beijing, warns Chinese media
India

US' support to India superficial; New Delhi can't...

Tamil Nadu

Six new Madras HC judges sworn in

Kerala

Loknath Behra returns as Kerala top cop as incumbent TP Sen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video