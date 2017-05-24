close
Elderly French woman found dead in her Puducherry home

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:39

Puducherry: The body of an elderly French national of Puducherry origin was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Arumbathapuram village here, police said.

Krishnaveni (79), a mother of two sons and a daughter, had been living in the house alone. Her one son was in France while the other and a daughter were living separately in the same village, a police officer said.

When her domestic help knocked at the door yesterday morning, there was no response. The woman's relatives were informed and they broke open the door and found her body hanging from the ceiling, the officer said.

Gold jewellery worn by her were reportedly missing, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (law and order) Rajeev Ranjan visited the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. 

PuducherrySenior Superintendent of PoliceFrench woman

