close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Emmanuel Macron holds a meetings with European leaders in Paris

Macron successively meets today with Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte, Estonian Prime minister Juri Ratas and has a working lunch with Spanish head of government Mariano Rajoy.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 16:25

Paris: French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of meetings with European leaders in Paris, as Brexit negotiations are due to start next week.

Macron successively meets today with Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte, Estonian Prime minister Juri Ratas and has a working lunch with Spanish head of government Mariano Rajoy.

The French presidency's office says Macron will detail his agenda for Europe. Defense and security issues, migration and climate change are among France's priorities for an EU summit scheduled next week.

Newly elected Macron campaigned on a strong pro-European stance.

He notably proposed the idea of a shared budget for the countries that use the euro currency to allow for joint investments, provide emergency financial help, and help the eurozone better react to a financial crisis. 

TAGS

ParisEmmanuel MacronEuropean leadersBrexitMark RutteJuri RatasMariano Rajoy

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets President Pranab over lunch a...

Decision on loan waiver soon: Amarinder Singh
Punjab

Decision on loan waiver soon: Amarinder Singh

Mamata Banerjee against Centre&#039;s move to make Aadhaar mandatory
West BengalIndia

Mamata Banerjee against Centre's move to make Aadhaar...

Prepare for final battle for Gorkhaland, Bimal Gurung tells people
West Bengal

Prepare for final battle for Gorkhaland, Bimal Gurung tells...

ICJ asks India, Pakistan to give their position in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
India

ICJ asks India, Pakistan to give their position in Kulbhush...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government asks department heads to indentify ine...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video