Emmanuel Macron's party set for huge majority in parliament - poll

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron`s party is poised to win nearly a third of the vote in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday, setting it up to secure a huge majority in a run-off vote a week later, a poll showed on Friday.

The Ipsos Sopra Steria poll projected Macron`s Republic On The Move (LREM) would win 31 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on June 11, up from 29.5 percent the last time the survey was conducted nearly a week ago.

The same poll forecast the centrist party that Macron launched in April 2016 was on course to win 397-427 out of 577 seats in the lower house of parliament, one of the biggest majorities in nearly fifty years.

Trailing well behind LREM, the conservative party The Republicans and their allies are seen becoming the main opposition force, winning 22 percent in the first round and 95-115 seats in the runoff.

The far right National Front was seen winning 17 percent in the first round, but securing only five to 15 seats in the second round.