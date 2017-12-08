EU President Donald Tusk to make statement Friday on Brexit
Brussels: EU President Donald Tusk will make a statement Friday on Brexit, the EU council said, as Britain and the bloc hope to agree terms to their divorce.
"President Tusk will make a press statement on Brexit tomorrow at 7:50 am," the council said in a tweet Thursday.