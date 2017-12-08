हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

EU President Donald Tusk to make statement Friday on Brexit

EU President Donald Tusk will make a statement Friday on Brexit, the EU council said, as Britain and the bloc hope to agree terms to their divorce.

AFP| Updated: Dec 08, 2017, 00:08 AM IST
Comments |
EU President Donald Tusk to make statement Friday on Brexit

Brussels: EU President Donald Tusk will make a statement Friday on Brexit, the EU council said, as Britain and the bloc hope to agree terms to their divorce.

"President Tusk will make a press statement on Brexit tomorrow at 7:50 am," the council said in a tweet Thursday.

Tags:
Donald TuskEuropean UnionBrexitUnited KingdomBritain
Next
Story

Germany`s SPD to decide on talks for new Merkel govt

Trending