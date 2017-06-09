EU`s Jean-Claude Juncker hopes no `further delay` in Brexit talks
Prague: European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday urged Britain not to delay the start of Brexit talks after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in a general election.
"I hope that we will not experience a further delay in the conclusion of these negotiations," Juncker told reporters in Prague. "As far as the commission is concerned we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half past nine."