EU`s Jean-Claude Juncker hopes no `further delay` in Brexit talks

I hope that we will not experience a further delay in the conclusion of these negotiations," Juncker told reporters in Prague.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:29

Prague: European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday urged Britain not to delay the start of Brexit talks after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in a general election.

"I hope that we will not experience a further delay in the conclusion of these negotiations," Juncker told reporters in Prague. "As far as the commission is concerned we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half past nine."

European CommissionJean-Claude JunckerTheresa MayPrague

